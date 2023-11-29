Nihon University has decided to disband its American football club following a scandal over drug use within the team, the school confirmed Wednesday.

The university's internal sports management committee decided in a meeting the previous day to bring an end to the 83-year history of one of the nation’s most prominent college football teams.

Nihon University said it is yet to make a formal announcement but plans to do so upon completing the necessary procedures and making the decision official. An extraordinary board meeting is set to discuss the decision on Wednesday afternoon, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.