Nihon University Vice President Yasuhiro Sawada filed a lawsuit Monday against Chairperson Mariko Hayashi over alleged power harassment, in the latest twist in the fallout from the university’s handling of a drug scandal surrounding its American football club.

On Nov. 22, the university’s board advised Sawada and President Takeo Sakai to resign over the handling of the scandal. The two have expressed their intention to step down.

In the same board meeting, Hayashi agreed to take a 50% pay cut over the scandal.