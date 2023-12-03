A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao Island in the Philippines at around 11:37 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Following the earthquake, the JMA issued a tsunami advisory for Japan’s Pacific coast from Okinawa Prefecture to Chiba Prefecture.

Waves of up to 1 meter were forecast to reach Miyakojima and the Yaeyama islands, in Okinawa Prefecture, by 1:30 a.m.

The tsunami was forecast to reach much of the Pacific-facing coast of the main islands of Japan south of Chiba between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., also with waves of up to 1 meter.

People are advised to stay away from the coast or the mouths of rivers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the waves could hit the Philippines by midnight local time and continue for hours.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there could be waves of up to 3 meters above the tide level along some Philippine coasts.

Information from Reuters added.