Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has a poster hanging on a wall of his office in Tel Aviv in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. It shows mugshots of hundreds of the Palestinian militant group's commanders arranged in a pyramid.

At the bottom are Hamas' junior field commanders. At the top is its high command, including Mohammed Deif, the shadowy mastermind of last month's assault.

The poster has been re-printed many times after Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for Oct. 7: the faces of dead commanders marked with a cross.