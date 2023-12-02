Japan has pledged not to start building any more unabated coal-fired power plants at home, adding to international efforts aimed at curbing the largest source of global emissions.

"In line with its pathway to net zero, Japan will end new construction of domestic unabated coal power plants, while securing a stable energy supply,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday at the COP28 summit.

Decisions by other nations on the issue "should be addressed by each country in the course of the respective pathways to net zero, reflecting national circumstances,” he said.