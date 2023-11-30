Japan asked the U.S. to suspend Osprey flights until the safety of the aircraft is ensured, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Thursday, after an Osprey crashed into the sea off Yakushima island with at least one crew member confirmed dead the day before.

The U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture continued its operation of Osprey flights after Wednesday’s incident, causing local residents to voice their concern.

A senior Defense Ministry official said during an Upper House committee on diplomacy and defense Thursday that the government has confirmed 14 Osprey takeoffs and landings at the Futenma base from the time of the crash through 7 a.m. Thursday.