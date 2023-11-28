North Korea claimed Tuesday that its military spy satellite launched last week had taken photos of the White House, Pentagon and nearby U.S. naval bases — the latest in a series of assertions about its capabilities — though it has yet to release any images.

The claim came as Pyongyang’s ambassador to the United Nations clashed with his U.S. counterpart at a U.N. Security Council meeting in New York over the launch.

The nuclear-armed North had said the satellite would formally commence its reconnaissance mission from Dec. 1 after some adjustments, but the country’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that "the fine-tuning process of the satellite is being hastened to end one or two days earlier.”