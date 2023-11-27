North Korea warned on Monday it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including through satellite launches, while its troops were reported to be restoring some demolished guard posts on the border with South Korea.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said the launch of a reconnaissance satellite last week was prompted by the need to monitor the United States and its allies, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

"It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the U.S. and its followers," the KCNA report said.