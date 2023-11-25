North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the country’s space agency headquarters, where he was shown photos taken by Pyongyang’s new military spy satellite of “major target areas,” including Seoul and cities home to U.S. military bases in South Korea, state-run media said Saturday.

The isolated country has hailed what it said was a successful launch of the military reconnaissance satellite late Tuesday, though questions remain over whether it is functioning properly and how greatly it could contribute to intelligence-gathering.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the images Kim was shown and briefed on during a visit to the control center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) in Pyongyang were taken from "10:15 to 10:27 a.m." on Friday morning. The images included those of the South Korean capital, as well as Mokpo, Gunsan, Pyeongtaek and Osan, which host American military bases.