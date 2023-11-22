North Korea said early Wednesday that it had successfully put its first military spy satellite into orbit, state-run media reported, after a rocket carrying the payload passed over the Japanese archipelago late Tuesday, triggering an angry condemnation from Tokyo.

The North called the launch, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, a legitimate right and said the country would launch additional satellites in the near future, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Japanese officials, however, said earlier Wednesday that Tokyo was continuing to analyze the launch — Pyongyang's third attempt this year to put a spy satellite into orbit — but could not immediately determine whether the rocket launch or the satellite mission had been successful.