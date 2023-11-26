Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa called last week’s South Korean court ruling in favor of a group of former "comfort women" seeking compensation from Tokyo “extremely regrettable” and urged Seoul to address the issue, during bilateral talks with South Korea’s top diplomat Sunday.

During the 85-minute meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in the port city of Busan, about 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Kamikawa conveyed Tokyo’s position that Seoul "immediately take appropriate measures," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The term "comfort women," or ianfu in Japanese, is a euphemism for those who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II. Tokyo called the latest ruling "absolutely unacceptable,” saying it is "clearly contrary to international law and agreements between the two countries."