The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea are set to hold their first in-person talks in more than four years on Sunday, as the three look to lay the foundation for a trilateral leaders’ summit.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, South Korea’s Park Jin and China’s Wang Yi are to hold talks on a broad swath of issues, including Beijing’s growing regional military assertiveness and Tokyo and Seoul’s deepening security ties with their mutual ally, the United States.

The meeting in Busan, South Korea, also comes just days after North Korea claimed to have successfully put its first military spy satellite into orbit. Pyongyang’s increasingly potent nuclear and missile programs will likely be high on the ministers’ agenda.