Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on Saturday as Tokyo and Beijing continue to wrangle over China’s complete ban on seafood imports from Japan following the start of the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean three months ago.

The talks in the South Korean city of Busan come a day ahead of a scheduled trilateral meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin — the first in-person talks between the three Asian powers’ foreign ministers in more than four years.

Kamikawa was also expected to broach the issue of Japanese nationals who have been detained in China over alleged spying, while also pushing for the removal of a Chinese buoy put inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China also claims the uninhabited islets, which it calls the Diaoyu.