Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will start a four-day truce on Friday morning, with a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages released later that day, mediators in Qatar have said.

World powers gave the news a cautious welcome. But fighting raged on, with local officials saying a hospital in Gaza City was among the targets bombed as the hours counted down to the start of the first break in a brutal, near seven-week-old war. Both sides also signaled the pause would be temporary before fighting resumes.

The truce would begin at 7 a.m. local time and involve a comprehensive ceasefire in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, Qatar's foreign ministry said.