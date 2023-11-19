Taiwan reported renewed Chinese military activity around the island on Sunday, with nine aircraft crossing the sensitive "median line" of the Taiwan Strait and warships carrying out "combat readiness patrols."

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for the past four years of regular Chinese military patrols and drills near the island, as Beijing seeks to pressure Taipei over its sovereignty claims.

With Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco last week for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he met U.S. President Joe Biden, the scale of that military activity around Taiwan had leveled off.