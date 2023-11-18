Hundreds of people fled on foot Saturday after Israel's army ordered the evacuation of Gaza's main hospital, where more than 2,000 patients, medics and displaced people were trapped by the war between Israel and Hamas.

Some traveled on a road leading south, but health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory said 450 patients unable to be moved remained at Shifa hospital. The facility has become the focus of a war that is entering its seventh week after Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel.

Israel has been pressing military operations inside the hospital, searching for the Hamas operations center it says lies under the sprawling complex — a charge Hamas denies.