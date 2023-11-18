Daisaku Ikeda, the former president of the Soka Gakkai lay Buddhist group, one of the largest religious groups in Japan, died of old age on Wednesday at his home in Tokyo, the group said Saturday. He was 95.

Ikeda became the third president of Soka Gakkai, with a claimed membership of over 8.27 million households, in 1960. The group backs Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party.

Ikeda became honorary president in 1979, four years after establishing Soka Gakkai International, which claims 2.8 million members in over 190 countries and territories.