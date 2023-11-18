Pacific Rim leaders showed divisions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza after a two-day summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum Friday, although they pledged support for reform of the World Trade Organization.

Days of meetings involving APEC ministers and leaders were dominated by a summit on Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at cooling tensions between the world's two largest economies, which have alarmed the region.

The 21 APEC members, which include Russia and Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia, went into the meetings divided over Russia's war in Ukraine and the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza, and that is how they left them.