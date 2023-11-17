The U.S. and its European allies are pushing a plan to deploy an international peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip after the war, according to people familiar with the matter, raising pressure on Israel to bring its military operation to an end as civilian casualties mount.

The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said U.S. and European officials concede big questions remain about whether such an operation would be workable in Gaza, and recognize that Israel remains highly skeptical of such a plan. But they said even discussing the idea may help push Israel to think more about wrapping up the campaign and consider what might come next.

The discussions, centered on the United Nations Security Council, remain preliminary. They come partly in response to growing international calls for a cease-fire in Israel’s assault on Hamas, which is labeled a terrorist group by the U.S. and the EU.