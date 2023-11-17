Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the shift in focus to the Israel-Hamas war has slowed deliveries of artillery shells to Kyiv, undermining the war effort as the counteroffensive against Russia grinds to a standstill.

Fighters in the Middle East have sought 155-millimeter shells, a key component to weapons deliveries Ukraine needs to press back Russia’s invasion, the president said. The sudden demand comes at a sensitive moment, as the European Union signals it’s unlikely to fulfill a promise to deliver a million rounds of artillery by March.

"Our supplies have decreased,” Zelenskyy told a group of journalists in his office in Kyiv Thursday. "It is life — and it is normal, as everyone is fighting for survival and we should defend ourselves as well.”