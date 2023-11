The Tokyo District Court sentenced kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV to three years in prison on Friday, suspended for five years, over his involvement in his parents’ deaths by suicide.

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, had been on trial over his role in a family suicide pact. The plan was enacted at his residence in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward on the night of May 17 and lasted into the following day.

Prosecutors had sought three years in prison.