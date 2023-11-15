The Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip's Shifa hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the militant group in the hospital to surrender.

Less than an hour earlier, a Gaza health ministry spokesman said Israel had told officials in the enclave that it would raid the Shifa hospital complex "in the coming minutes."

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: "Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital."