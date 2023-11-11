U.S. efforts to bring India closer to the West are continuing, particularly in the areas of defense and security, with the world's two largest democracies agreeing to accelerate defense-industrial collaboration and strategic technology partnerships that would reduce New Delhi's dependence on Russian military equipment.

Following “two-plus-two” talks Friday in New Delhi, the nations' top diplomats and defense chiefs also decided to expand collaboration in emerging domains, such as space and artificial intelligence and support India's goals of emerging as a global defense hub, highlighting how the strategic partners are increasingly aligning their approaches to areas of common concern.

“We’re integrating our industrial bases, strengthening our interoperability, and sharing cutting-edge technology, " said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, adding that in the face of “urgent global challenges, it’s more important than ever that the world’s two largest democracies exchange views, find common goals and deliver for our people.”