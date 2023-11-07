Ukraine’s allies must stand firm in backing Kyiv or risk emboldening populist forces across Europe with a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Romania’s prime minister said.

Marcel Ciolacu said his government will forge ahead with "multidimensional support” for Ukraine even as European allies show signs of war fatigue, particularly with the Israel-Hamas conflict overshadowing Russia’s invasion. The conflict in the Middle East is likely to be resolved sooner than the war next door to Romania, he said.

"Romania will continue to help Ukraine regardless of the political costs,” Ciolacu said in an interview in his office in Bucharest on Monday. "These political costs are less important than the precedent a Russian victory would create.”