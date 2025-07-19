Australia's ambassador to Washington said Friday his country is working with the Pentagon on the U.S. Defense Department's review of the AUKUS submarine project and is confident that all issues raised will be resolved.

Kevin Rudd made the comment at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado and stressed the longstanding U.S.-Australia alliance and his close relationship with Elbridge Colby, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, who initiated the review.

"We're working with Bridge and the team on the AUKUS review ... and we are confident that we'll work our way through each and every one of the issues which he has raised in the context of this internal Defense Department review," Rudd said, referring to Colby.