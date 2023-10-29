The Group of Seven industrial powers called on Sunday for the "immediate repeal" of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China's restrictions after Japan began releasing wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The G7 trade ministers, in a statement after a weekend meeting in Osaka, did not mention China but they also denounced what they consider its rising economic coercion through trade.

"We deplore actions to weaponize economic dependencies and commit to build on free, fair, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationships," the grouping said in a 10-page statement.