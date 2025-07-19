U.S. President Donald Trump sued the Wall Street Journal and its owners including Rupert Murdoch on Friday, seeking at least $10 billion in damages over the newspaper's report that Trump in 2003 sent Jeffrey Epstein a birthday greeting that included a sexually suggestive drawing and a reference to secrets they shared.

Trump filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Southern District of Florida against Dow Jones, News Corp., Rupert Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal reporters, accusing the defendants of defamation and saying they acted with malicious intent that caused him overwhelming financial and reputational harm.

Trump has vehemently denied the Journal report, which Reuters has not verified, and warned Murdoch, the founder of News Corp., that he planned to sue. Dow Jones, the parent of the newspaper, is a division of News Corp.