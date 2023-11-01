Police on Wednesday were looking into the motives of a 86-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of shooting into a hospital in Saitama Prefecture and holing himself up in a nearby post office with two female hostages the previous day.

“I wanted to talk to someone from the post office,” suspect Tsuneo Suzuki was quoted as saying, adding that the hostages were taken at random and that he wanted to meet a specific person there.

Suzuki said that he had a grudge against the post office and was dissatisfied with the way he was treated after a motorcycle accident involving a post office worker in Saitama Prefecture, where the incident took place, police sources said.