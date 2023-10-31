An apparent shooting was reported at a hospital in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday afternoon, with two said to be injured and the suspect on the run, media reports said.

The suspect is said to be holed up in a post office in neighboring Warabi, Saitama, investigators said, adding that two men — a doctor in his 40s and a patient in his 60s — sustained non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

The city of Toda said in a social media post that the suspect, who is believed to have fled on a motorcycle, is of medium build and possibly in his 40s or 50s. He was wearing a black jumper at the time of the incident, the post added.

Police said someone reported a gun being fired at Toda Chuo General Hospital at around 1 p.m.

Several employees at the hospital said they heard a sound, with an employee from the general division saying it sounded like a shot was fired from outside toward the hospital building, according to the broadcaster.

The local fire department received a request from the hospital to stop transporting patients in need of medical attention at around 1:50 p.m.

Japan has been lauded as one of the safest countries in the world due to stringent gun-control laws. The law fundamentally bans citizens from possessing, carrying, or buying and selling firearms. Importing gun parts is also illegal unless the person has a gun license.

In the past decade or so, cases involving shootings have hovered between 10 to 50 incidents annually. Most of these have been linked to organized crime groups.

In 2021, the police agency's most recent data showed that there were 177,719 licensed firearms, primarily for hunting purposes.

Information from Jiji added