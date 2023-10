Thousands of miles from home, Thai laborer Kamlue was on his way to harvest courgettes on an Israeli farm near the Gaza border on Oct. 7 when the truck he was riding on came under heavy fire.

"They launched a relentless barrage of gunfire from every direction," he said, asking not to use his full name as he recounted his escape from the Hamas attack.

The driver of the truck managed to steer it to a safe position, but Kamlue was among several workers who were wounded.