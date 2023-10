Rep. Jim Jordan won the Republican nomination to lead the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, but the hard-line conservative appeared to be well short of the support he would need to seize the speaker's gavel.

Successive closed-door votes left Jordan with the backing of a majority of House Republicans, but still shy of the 217 votes he would need to win the job.

Republicans then said they would go home for the weekend, ensuring the House would remain without a leader until at least Monday.