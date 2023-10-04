Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as U.S. House speaker has plunged Congress into an internal power struggle as it faces key deadlines on avoiding a government shutdown and approving aid for Ukraine — all as the country hurtles toward a presidential election.

McCarthy lost his leadership post after hardliners in his own party revolted over his compromise with Democrats to avert a government shutdown last weekend. He said he won’t run again for speaker and hasn’t thought about resigning from Congress.

Rep. Patrick McHenry took over as acting speaker after the 216-210 vote as the House awaits an election for a permanent replacement. There is a wide open lane, with members set to go home for a week and the House expected to hold speaker elections Oct. 11.