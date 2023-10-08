Russia’s hard-liners are rattling the nuclear saber vigorously these days, on television and in academic journals, arguing that an atomic blast — in Ukraine, in Europe or maybe in a test over Siberia — is the only way to restore the West’s fear of Russian might.

But so far, President Vladimir Putin is not joining the chorus.

He’s not exactly shedding his bellicose approach to the West, but these days, when it comes to nuclear weapons, he seems to relish the role of the coolheaded decider, even as he keeps the threat of a nuclear strike alive.