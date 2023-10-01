The Turkish Interior Ministry building in the capital Ankara was targeted by a bomb attack on the day Parliament was scheduled to begin its new legislative year.

Two individuals in a light commercial vehicle approached the building entrance in Kizilay district at about 9:30 a.m. local time, and one carried out a suicide bombing attack, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"One of the terrorists detonated himself, while the other was neutralized by security forces,” the minister said in post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Gunfire exchange resulted in injuries to two security force members.

The attack was also heard in the Parliament building, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was due to speak at the opening ceremony of the new legislative year. Parliament was locked down as a precaution and a search was conducted for bombs.

Ataturk Boulevard was temporarily closed to traffic near the Cankaya gate of Parliament, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan was scheduled to attend the opening ceremony at 2 p.m., according to an itinerary released by Directorate of Communications early Sunday before the attack.

Turkey has been fighting multiple terrorist groups and its cities have been target of bombing attacks over the years. Militants from separatist Kurdish groups as well as Islamic state and left-wing organizations have carried out numerous bombings in the NATO member nation. Last year, six civilians died in a bombing attack in Istanbul, its biggest city.