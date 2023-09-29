Prosecutors in Nagoya said Friday they have decided not to charge officials at an immigration center in the city for the second time over the 2021 death of a Sri Lankan detainee despite her family's repeated calls for them to be indicted.

The decision by the Nagoya District Prosecutor's Office effectively ends its probe into the case of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, who died at age 33 in March 2021 while in detention at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau after complaining of ill health for around a month.

In June last year, prosecutors dropped charges against 13 immigration bureau officials over allegations of murder and abandonment resulting in death after a criminal complaint filed by the family.