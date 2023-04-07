Security camera footage showing a Sri Lankan woman before her death in a central Japan detention facility was publicly released Thursday for the first time by lawyers representing her family.

Approximately seven minutes of the roughly five hours of government-provided security camera footage showing Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, who died at the age of 33 while being held at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in March 2021, was shown at a news conference in Tokyo.

Some of the released footage, taken less than two weeks before Wishma’s death, shows her bedridden and begging officers to take her to hospital after telling them she is unable to move or eat.