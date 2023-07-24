  • A crew patrols on the deck of U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine USS Kentucky anchored at Busan Naval Base, in Busan, South Korea, on July 19. | REUTERS
SEOUL – A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived in South Korea on Monday, only days after the first U.S. nuclear armed submarine made port in the country in four decades, as the two allies seek to boost American strategic assets to deter North Korea.

The USS Annapolis entered a naval base in South Korea’s southern island of Jeju, to load military supplies while on an unspecified operational mission, the South Korean navy said.

“The two countries’ navies plan to strengthen the combined defence posture with the arrival of the USS Annapolis, and conduct exchange activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the alliance,” it said in a statement.

