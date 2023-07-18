  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol | REUTERS
The United States and South Korea were set to hold the inaugural meeting of their Nuclear Consultative Group on Tuesday, with talks focusing on joint planning and ways to strengthen “extended deterrence” as North Korea missile advances continue apace.

The NCG, first announced during a bilateral leaders summit in Washington in April and modeled on nuclear consultations within NATO, is also intended to give South Korea more insight into the United States’ planning for a potential conflict with nuclear-armed North Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the first meeting “will be an important starting point for building strong and effective South Korea-U.S. extended deterrence.”

