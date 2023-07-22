The Group of Seven, European Union and three other countries plan to appeal to China for help to stop North Korea evading United Nations sanctions by using Chinese territorial waters, according to their letter seen Friday.

“We have concerns regarding the continuing presence of multiple oil tankers … that use your territorial waters in Sansha Bay as refuge to facilitate their trade of sanctioned petroleum products to the DPRK,” said the letter to be sent to China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun.

DPRK is the acronym for the North’s formal name.