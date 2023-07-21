  • Visitors walk past a military fence at Imjingak peace park in the border city of Paju on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
WASHINGTON – The United States on Thursday voiced mounting concern over Army Pvt. Travis King, who dashed into North Korea two days ago, saying Pyongyang had a history of mistreating captured Americans.

U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, in her first public comments on the case, said Washington was fully mobilized in trying to contact Pyongyang, including through United Nations communications channels.

But North Korea had yet to offer any response, officials said.

