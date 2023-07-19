The luxury goods industry has relied heavily on China and North America for growth in recent years, but latest Chinese economic figures and a disappointing sales update from Cartier-owner Richemont suggest both markets may be starting to slow.

Major luxury brands have invested millions to reach new customers in the two markets, venturing beyond traditional high-end shopping centers to open new stores in places like Wuhan and Zhengzhou, or Charlotte and Nashville.

A post-pandemic U.S. splurge had already shown signs of flagging, leaving investors to pin their hopes on Chinese shoppers to sustain the monthslong spending spree that has boosted the sector’s fortunes.