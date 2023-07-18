With cyberattacks, disinformation and misinformation on the rise, the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian nations on Tuesday opened an information-sharing and research center designed to offer a bolstered collective response to cyberthreats.

Known as the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Cybersecurity and Information Centre of Excellence (ACICE), the hub was initially established in June 2021, but its official headquarters only opened Tuesday in a ceremony officiated by Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen at Changi Naval Base.

“Threats from the cyberdomain do not respect geographical boundaries and will require transnational coordination and collaboration for effective responses,” Ng said at the opening ceremony.