This week’s visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry to China after years of diplomatic disruptions could boost cooperation between the world’s two biggest carbon polluters on the key issue of methane emissions.

Kerry arrived in Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving efforts by China and the United States toward curbing climate-warming emissions. Experts have said any move to cooperate on methane — a greenhouse gas responsible for roughly 30% of global warming — could provide a way forward.

“Methane is particularly important for our cooperation,” Kerry told a congressional hearing on Thursday in Washington. “China agreed to have a methane action plan out of our prior talks in Glasgow (in 2021), and again in Sharm el-Sheikh” in November.