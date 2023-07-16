  • Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant line the premises in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, in March. | REUTERS
    Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant line the premises in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, in March. | REUTERS

Hong Kong – Ahead of the planned release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Hong Kong and mainland China — Japan’s top two seafood export destinations — are saying no to once-sought-after food products from Japan.

“As a preventive measure, once Japan discharges the wastewater into the sea, the Hong Kong city government will immediately ban all aquatic products from 10 prefectures in Japan,” the Hong Kong government said Wednesday.

The import ban from Japan’s two biggest seafood buyers will deal a significant blow to local fishing industries, which were already grappling with the repercussions of the March 2011 triple-meltdown disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 plant.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED