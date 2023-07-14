In a world of competing conflicts, Sudan ranks low when it comes to getting the outside help its population so badly needs.

Three months into factional fighting that has upended life — shutting hospitals and schools, emptying shelves and banks — foreign donors have coughed up only half the funds Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, has called for to weather the crisis.

Aid workers say daily life is deteriorating fast as international attention wanes now that embassies have emptied.