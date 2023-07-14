  • Men sit and lie outside shelters at the Hasahisa secondary school on Monday, which has been made into a make-shift camp to house people fleeing violence in war-torn Sudan. | AFP-JIJI
    Men sit and lie outside shelters at the Hasahisa secondary school on Monday, which has been made into a make-shift camp to house people fleeing violence in war-torn Sudan. | AFP-JIJI

NAIROBI – In a world of competing conflicts, Sudan ranks low when it comes to getting the outside help its population so badly needs.

Three months into factional fighting that has upended life — shutting hospitals and schools, emptying shelves and banks — foreign donors have coughed up only half the funds Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, has called for to weather the crisis.

Aid workers say daily life is deteriorating fast as international attention wanes now that embassies have emptied.

