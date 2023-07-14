NAIROBI – In a world of competing conflicts, Sudan ranks low when it comes to getting the outside help its population so badly needs.
Three months into factional fighting that has upended life — shutting hospitals and schools, emptying shelves and banks — foreign donors have coughed up only half the funds Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, has called for to weather the crisis.
Aid workers say daily life is deteriorating fast as international attention wanes now that embassies have emptied.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.