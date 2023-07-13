Sapporo Holdings will liquidate Anchor Brewing after failing to turn around the business, blaming a drop in sales on the pandemic.

Efforts to introduce new products and invest in the brand weren’t enough to revive sales, the Japanese brewer said in a statement Wednesday. Sapporo, which bought Anchor Brewing for $85 million six years ago, said it will take a ¥6 billion ($43 million) impairment charge.

Sapporo snapped up the century-old San Francisco brewer to gain a foothold in the U.S. craft-beer market, and make up for declining domestic consumption as the number of young people reaching drinking age shrinks in Japan. Sapporo has also been under pressure from 3D Investment Partners to address what the activist investor calls “prolonged underperformance.”