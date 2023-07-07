  • China's Premier Li Qiang (right) speaks with Yohei Kono (center), head of the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade, and Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki (left) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Hong Kong – As a Japanese delegation wraps up its first post-COVID trip to China, Beijing is walking a fine line between hardening its stance on the U.S.-Japan alliance and nurturing economic and cultural exchange.

Amid the mounting tensions between Tokyo and Beijing from trade to geopolitics, the Chinese leadership sent out repeated warnings during the visit by a Japanese delegation headed by Yohei Kono, the former speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to domestic media, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told the delegation on Wednesday that Tokyo’s upcoming export restrictions on manufacturing equipment for semiconductors — set to start on July 23 — will damage the global economy.

