    SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at an event in Boca Chica, Texas, in August. The company pushed Taiwan to change its local ownership laws before it would consider supplying Starlink satellites. | BLOOMBERG

All that stands between Taiwan and a near-total internet blackout are 14 undersea cables — a network that would make an easy target in the event of a war with China.

And as tensions with Asia’s biggest economy increase, Taiwan’s government has been trying to bolster the island’s communications, traveling the globe to find a low-orbit satellite system that could back up connections in the event of a failure.

Elon Musk and his Starlink network are one clear solution, but there are a few problems, not least of all Taiwan’s distrust of the billionaire, given his deep business ties with China and pro-Beijing comments.

