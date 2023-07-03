  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers remarks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Paris on June 22. | AFP-JIJI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China later this week for meetings with senior officials to discuss a range of issues, with the world’s two biggest economies looking to “responsibly manage” their increasingly fraught relationship.

Yellen will use the four-day visit from Thursday to stress the importance of communicating “directly about areas of concern,” while working together with China “to address global challenges,” the Treasury Department said in a statement Sunday.

China’s Finance Ministry also confirmed Yellen’s trip, which will make her the second Cabinet-level U.S. official to visit the Chinese capital since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

