U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China later this week for meetings with senior officials to discuss a range of issues, with the world’s two biggest economies looking to “responsibly manage” their increasingly fraught relationship.

Yellen will use the four-day visit from Thursday to stress the importance of communicating “directly about areas of concern,” while working together with China “to address global challenges,” the Treasury Department said in a statement Sunday.

China’s Finance Ministry also confirmed Yellen’s trip, which will make her the second Cabinet-level U.S. official to visit the Chinese capital since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.