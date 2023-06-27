From an exiled Tiananmen protest leader to an award-winning singer and high-ranking politicians, a growing list of people have been accused of sexual assault and harassment in Taiwan amid a fledgling #MeToo movement that has rocked the island.

Since late May, dozens of women and a handful of men have come forward with their personal stories amid an avalanche of allegations that observers have called “unprecedented in scale.”

As of Tuesday, there are at least published 61 incidents of sexual assault or harassment in which the identity of the alleged perpetrator is known, according to the Me Too Taiwan online database.